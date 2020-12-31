Cradle of Filth Added to 2021 Line-up For Mexico Metal Fest
An already stacked line-up for Mexico Metal Fest will now include the English extreme metal band, Cradle of Filth. Mexico Metal Fest will take place on October 29-30 in Monterrey, Mexico.
