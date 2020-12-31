Girish And The Chronicles Premiere New Music Video For "Every Night Like Tonight" From Latest Album "Rock the Highway"
Girish And The Chronicles premiere a new music video for "Every Night Like Tonight". The track is taken from their latest album "Rock the Highway", which was released earlier this year through Lions Pride Music.
Check out now "Every Night Like Tonight" below.
