Abstrakt Premiere New Single "Radiant Darkness" From Upcoming New Album "Uncreation"

Finnish Helsinki-based symphonic death/black metal band Abstrakt are about to release their new album 'Uncreation' on February 25th 2021 via Inverse Records. A first single called 'Radiant Darkness' has premiered on YouTube via the below music video:





"The first single Radiant Darkness has been released as demo version years ago but the album version offers a facelift with brass knuckles in completely new way. Radiant Darkness is a prime example of the album's more straightforward material, where synth arrangements have taken a backseat role and a relentless beatdown takes the center stage."