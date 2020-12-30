Abstrakt Premiere New Single "Radiant Darkness" From Upcoming New Album "Uncreation"
Finnish Helsinki-based symphonic death/black metal band Abstrakt are about to release their new album 'Uncreation' on February 25th 2021 via Inverse Records. A first single called 'Radiant Darkness' has premiered on YouTube via the below music video:
Explain the band:
"The first single Radiant Darkness has been released as demo version years ago but the album version offers a facelift with brass knuckles in completely new way. Radiant Darkness is a prime example of the album's more straightforward material, where synth arrangements have taken a backseat role and a relentless beatdown takes the center stage."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Abstrakt Premiere New Single 'Radiant Darkness'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.