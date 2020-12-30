"some music was meant to stay underground..."

The Last Reign Premiere New Music Video For "Terminal Threshold"

posted Dec 30, 2020 at 3:08 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Buffalo melodic death metal band The Last Reign have premiered a holiday themed music video for their track "Terminal Threshold." The song is from their new album "Evolution" which was released in September, 2020.


Comment the band:

"With this dreaded year finally comes to a close, we wanted to bring a little cheer and happiness in the best TLR way possible. Although our song, Terminal Threshold, isn't a Christmas song, we felt it was a fun song musically to create a holiday video for. We certainly enjoyed making it and we hope everyone enjoys watching it."

