The Last Reign Premiere New Music Video For "Terminal Threshold"
Buffalo melodic death metal band The Last Reign have premiered a holiday themed music video for their track "Terminal Threshold." The song is from their new album "Evolution" which was released in September, 2020.
Comment the band:
"With this dreaded year finally comes to a close, we wanted to bring a little cheer and happiness in the best TLR way possible. Although our song, Terminal Threshold, isn't a Christmas song, we felt it was a fun song musically to create a holiday video for. We certainly enjoyed making it and we hope everyone enjoys watching it."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Fractal Generator Premiere New Song "Contagion"
- Next Article:
Abstrakt Premiere New Single "Radiant Darkness"
0 Comments on "The Last Reign Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.