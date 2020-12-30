Fractal Generator Premiere New Song "Contagion" From Upcoming New Album "Macrcosmos"

Ontario-based grinding tech-death trio Fractal Generator premiere a new song titled "Contagion". The track is taken from their impending second album "Macrcosmos", which will be out in stores Tuesday, January 15 on Everlasting Spew Records.

Check out now "Contagion" below.





Tell the band:

“Contagion is a song about future humans consuming all the resources of planets, leaving them behind as lifeless husks as they move through space, trying to survive and replicating like a disease. It was one of the first songs we wrote for the new album, but it’s still one of our favourites. It’s fast and destructive sounding and packed with a lot of great riffs. Check it out!”