Order of Nosferat Premiere New Song "As Light Withered My Skin" From Upcoming New Album "Necuratul"
German black metal band Order of Nosferat premiere a new song entitled "As Light Withered My Skin", taken from their upcoming new album "Necuratul", which will be out in stores February 28th, 2021 via Purity-Through-Fire.
Check out now "As Light Withered My Skin" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Perversity Denied Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Fractal Generator Premiere New Song "Contagion"
0 Comments on "Order of Nosferat Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.