Order of Nosferat Premiere New Song "As Light Withered My Skin" From Upcoming New Album "Necuratul"

German black metal band Order of Nosferat premiere a new song entitled "As Light Withered My Skin", taken from their upcoming new album "Necuratul", which will be out in stores February 28th, 2021 via Purity-Through-Fire.

Check out now "As Light Withered My Skin" below.



