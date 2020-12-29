Perversity Denied Premiere New Single "Alien Gods The Truth Of The Lie" From Upcoming New Album "The Arrival Of The Majestic End"
Bogotá, Colombia-based slamming brutal death metal band Perversity Denied premiere a new single titled "Alien Gods The Truth Of The Lie". The track is off of their forthcoming new album "The Arrival Of The Majestic End", which releases in 2021 via Pathologically Explicit Recordings.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Perversity Denied Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.