Perversity Denied Premiere New Single "Alien Gods The Truth Of The Lie" From Upcoming New Album "The Arrival Of The Majestic End"

Bogotá, Colombia-based slamming brutal death metal band Perversity Denied premiere a new single titled "Alien Gods The Truth Of The Lie". The track is off of their forthcoming new album "The Arrival Of The Majestic End", which releases in 2021 via Pathologically Explicit Recordings.