The Scalar Process Premiere New Track "Ink Shadow" From Upcoming New Album "Coagulative Matter"
French technical death metal trio The Scalar Process premiere a new track called "Ink Shadow", taken from their upcoming new album "Coagulative Matter". The album will arrive in stores on February 19th via Transcending Obscurity.
Check out now "Ink Shadow" below.
