Eximperitus Premiere New Song "Tahâdu" From Upcoming New Album "Šahrartu"



Minsk, Belarus-based band Eximperituserqethhzebibšiptugakkathšulweliarzaxulum premiere a new song entitled "Tahâdu", taken from their upcoming new album "Šahrartu", which will be out in stores January 29, 2021 via Willowtip.

Check out now "Tahâdu" below.



