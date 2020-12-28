Fiur Premiere New Track "Von Fels, Wald und Sturm" From Upcoming New Album "Verse"
Berlin, Germany-based atmospheric black metal band Fiur premiere a new track called "Von Fels, Wald und Sturm". The single is taken from their impending new album "Verse", which will be out in stores December 31, 2020 via Bandcamp.
