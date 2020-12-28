Wampyric Rites Premiere Title Track To Upcoming Debut Album "The Eternal Melancholy of the Wampyre"
Hailing from Ecuador Wampyric Rites premiere the title track to their upcoming debut album "The Eternal Melancholy of the Wampyre". The record will be released by Inferna Profundus Records on February 1st.
