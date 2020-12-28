Omination Premiere New Song "The Sword That Came Out Of His Mouth" From Upcoming New Album "NGR"

Tunisian black metal outfit Omination premiere a new song entitled "The Sword That Came Out Of His Mouth", taken from their upcoming new album "NGR", which will be released by Hypnotic Dirge Records on February 5th.

Check out now "The Sword That Came Out Of His Mouth" below.