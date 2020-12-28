"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Omination Premiere New Song "The Sword That Came Out Of His Mouth" From Upcoming New Album "NGR"

posted Dec 28, 2020 at 4:14 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Tunisian black metal outfit Omination premiere a new song entitled "The Sword That Came Out Of His Mouth", taken from their upcoming new album "NGR", which will be released by Hypnotic Dirge Records on February 5th.

Check out now "The Sword That Came Out Of His Mouth" below.

