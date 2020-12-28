Omination Premiere New Song "The Sword That Came Out Of His Mouth" From Upcoming New Album "NGR"
Tunisian black metal outfit Omination premiere a new song entitled "The Sword That Came Out Of His Mouth", taken from their upcoming new album "NGR", which will be released by Hypnotic Dirge Records on February 5th.
Check out now "The Sword That Came Out Of His Mouth" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Inhein Premiere New Song "Хаоса Вестник"
- Next Article:
Wampyric Rites Premiere New Track
0 Comments on "Omination Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.