Inhein Premiere New Song "Хаоса Вестник" From New Album "Богопадение"

Russian Federation-based black metal band Inhein premiere a new song entitled "Хаоса Вестник", taken from their upcoming new album "Богопадение", which was released on December 9th via Impure Totentanz.

Check out now "Хаоса Вестник" below.



