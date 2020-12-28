Inhein Premiere New Song "Хаоса Вестник" From New Album "Богопадение"
Russian Federation-based black metal band Inhein premiere a new song entitled "Хаоса Вестник", taken from their upcoming new album "Богопадение", which was released on December 9th via Impure Totentanz.
Check out now "Хаоса Вестник" below.
