Watch First Trailer For Horror Movie ‘Snowblind’ Featuring Mastodon’s Brent Hinds
Previously promoted as an actual group, it now seems that Snowblind are in fact a fictional metal band of a forthcoming coming horror movie showcasing Mastodon‘s Brent Hinds. You can watch a first trailer for"Snowblind" streaming via YouTube for you below.
