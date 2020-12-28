Darko (Emmure, Chelsea Grin) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Pale Tongue”
Darko premiere a new official music video for their new single titled “Pale Tongue“. The duo -consisting of Emmure drummer Josh Miller and Chelsea Grin singer Tom Barber (ex-Lorna Shore) - wrapped up recording their debut album this past September with more details to be announced soon.
