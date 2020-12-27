Yoth Iria (Rotting Christ, Necromantia) Premiere New Song From Upcoming New Album "As The Flame Withers"

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

Greek band Yoth Iria, featuring Rotting Christ co-founder Jim Mutilator and Necromantia co-founder The Magus, premiere their new self-titled track, taken from their forthcoming new album "As The Flame Withers". The record will be out in stores on January 25th via Pagan Records.



