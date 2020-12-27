Bipolar Architecture (Ex-Heretic Soul) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Dystopia is the Reality" From Upcoming New Album "The Criticizer"
Turkish death metal band Bipolar Architecture (ex-Heretic Soul) premiere a new song entitled "Dystopia is the Reality". The track is taken from their upcoming new album "The Criticizer", which is set for release by Wormholedeath in spring next year.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Watch: The Agonist Singer Cover BMTH's “Teardrops”
- Next Article:
Yoth Iria (Rotting Christ, Etc.) Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Bipolar Architecture Premiere New Song & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.