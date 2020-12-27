Bipolar Architecture (Ex-Heretic Soul) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Dystopia is the Reality" From Upcoming New Album "The Criticizer"

Turkish death metal band Bipolar Architecture (ex-Heretic Soul) premiere a new song entitled "Dystopia is the Reality". The track is taken from their upcoming new album "The Criticizer", which is set for release by Wormholedeath in spring next year.



