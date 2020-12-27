Watch: The Agonist Singer Vicky Psarakis' Cover Of Bring Me The Horizon’s “Teardrops”
The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis continues her series of cover tracks. This time you can hear and see her take on Bring Me The Horizon‘s recent single, “Teardrops“.
