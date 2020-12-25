Iscariot Premiere New Single "Illusions of Grandeur"
Amityville, New York-based death metal outfit Iscariot premiere a new single titled "Illusions of Grandeur". The track was recorded at Westfall Studios, engineered by Anthony Lopardo and mixed and mastered by Ray Marte.
Check out now "Illusions of Grandeur" below.
