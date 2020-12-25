Trivium's Matt Heafy & YouTuber Jared Dines Premiere New Music Video For "Can We Turn Back Yesterday?"
Band Photo: Trivium (?)
Trivium guitarist/vocalist Matt Heafy and YouTuber Jared Dines have joined forces for their 2020 "Dines X Heafy" EP. An official music video for their second single off of it, "Can We Turn Back Yesterday?", can now be streamed below.
