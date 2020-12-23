Hulder Premiere New Track "A Forlorn Peasant’s Hymn" From Upcoming Debut Full-Length album "Godslastering: Hymns of a Forlorn Peasantry"



Portland, OR-based black metal unit Hulder premiere a new track titled "A Forlorn Peasant’s Hymn". The song is taken from the upcoming debut full-length album "Godslastering: Hymns of a Forlorn Peasantry", which will be out in stores on January 22nd through Iron Bonehead.