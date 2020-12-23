See Gibson TV'S Full Icons Episode About Metallica’s Kirk Hammett
Band Photo: Metallica (?)
In the latest episode of “Icons”, Gibson TV sits down with one of the most influential metal guitarists of all time, Kirk Hammett. Since 1983, Kirk Hammett has been the lead guitarist and a contributing songwriter for thrash metal legends Metallica. Prior to joining the group, Hammett formed Exodus during the early years of the San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal movement.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Transient Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Sepulcros Premiere New Song "Hecatombe"
0 Comments on "See Gibson TV'S Full Icons Episode: Kirk Hammett"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.