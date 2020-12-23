"some music was meant to stay underground..."

See Gibson TV'S Full Icons Episode About Metallica’s Kirk Hammett

posted Dec 23, 2020 at 3:37 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Metallica

Band Photo: Metallica (?)

In the latest episode of “Icons”, Gibson TV sits down with one of the most influential metal guitarists of all time, Kirk Hammett. Since 1983, Kirk Hammett has been the lead guitarist and a contributing songwriter for thrash metal legends Metallica. Prior to joining the group, Hammett formed Exodus during the early years of the San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal movement.


