Transient Premiere New Song & Music Video "This Heart"

New Orleans-based metalcore outfit Transient premiere a new song and music video called "This Heart".





Tells vocalist Trey J. Mollo:

"This is a song dedicated to the people who were forced to hide and be ashamed because they didn’t feel accepted and felt judged because of the way they viewed life. Growing up, I dealt with that on a daily basis, and throughout the years it turned the kindness and understanding within me into rage. Along with that came foolish and selfish decisions in my life. I’m hoping that this song can bring some hope and strength to those who have walked down similar roads and show them they are not alone and it’s okay to be themselves in such a heartless world."