Escuela Grind Premiere New 3-Song Evil Dead & The Sims Inspired Music Video
New York State grindcore trio Escuela Grind premiere a new 3-song Evil Dead and The Sims inspired music video. The clip features the three songs - "These Insects Lived as Men," "A Ladder of Seven Rounds" and "Zalongo" — all taken from the band's debut full-length "Indoctrination".
