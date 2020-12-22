Scepter of Eligos Premiere New Song "Reabsorbed" From Upcoming New Album "Inverted Illusions"
Denver-based death/doom metal band Scepter of Eligos premiere a new song entitled "Reabsorbed", taken from their upcoming new album "Inverted Illusions", which will be out in stores 2021.
Check out now "Reabsorbed" below.
