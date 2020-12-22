Allegaeon Premiere Cover Of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” - Cattle Decapitation & The Black Dahlia Murder Vocalists Guest
Band Photo: Allegaeon (?)
Allegaeon premiere their take on Wham!‘s “Last Christmas“. The cover and the music video for it feature guest appearances from Cattle Decapitation‘s Travis Ryan and The Black Dahlia Murder‘s Trevor Strnad and you can stream it via YouTube below.
Tell Allegaeon:
“After the year we’ve all had, what better way to bring some holiday cheer than to listen to some death metal Wham! Put on your favorite sweater, curl up next to the fire with a gallon of egg nog, and enjoy our take on (b)Last Christmas. Stay safe this holiday season ?”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
2021 Brutal Assault Festival Update
- Next Article:
Scepter of Eligos Premiere New Song "Reabsorbed"
0 Comments on "Allegaeon Cover Wham!’s “Last Christmas”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.