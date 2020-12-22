Allegaeon Premiere Cover Of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” - Cattle Decapitation & The Black Dahlia Murder Vocalists Guest

Band Photo: Allegaeon (?)

Allegaeon premiere their take on Wham!‘s “Last Christmas“. The cover and the music video for it feature guest appearances from Cattle Decapitation‘s Travis Ryan and The Black Dahlia Murder‘s Trevor Strnad and you can stream it via YouTube below.

Tell Allegaeon:

“After the year we’ve all had, what better way to bring some holiday cheer than to listen to some death metal Wham! Put on your favorite sweater, curl up next to the fire with a gallon of egg nog, and enjoy our take on (b)Last Christmas. Stay safe this holiday season ?”