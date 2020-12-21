Exclusive
Arhat Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Dead Life"
Kyiv, Ukraine-based groove metal band Arhat have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Dead Life". The album will be released on all leading streaming platforms, as well as on CD this Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020.
Check out now "Dead Life" in its entirety below.
Cover and tracklisting are as follows:
Tracklist:
1. Edge Of The Abyss (Intro)
2. Dead Life
3. Freedom
4. Outcast
5. Stately Ruins
6. Arhat
7. Maximalism
8. Danger Of Death
9. Mantra
Arhat are:
Alex Sitkoff - vocals
Anton Skrebov - guitar
Anton Inov - bass
Dmytro "La De Vill" Sychov - drums
Session musicians:
Ethnic vocals: Kapshuk Kateryna
Percussion: Petro Pavlovsky
Music: Anton Skrebov
Lyrics: Oleksandr Kharechko
Art: Dmytro Yurchenko
Recording, mixing and mastering Serhii Sershen
Drums recording: AVSound (Valery Likhachov)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Napalm Death Joins Mexico Metal Fest Line-up
- Next Article:
2021 Brutal Assault Festival Update
0 Comments on "Arhat Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.