Arhat Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Dead Life"

posted Dec 21, 2020 at 1:28 PM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Kyiv, Ukraine-based groove metal band Arhat have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Dead Life". The album will be released on all leading streaming platforms, as well as on CD this Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020.

Check out now "Dead Life" in its entirety below.

Cover and tracklisting are as follows:

Tracklist:
1. Edge Of The Abyss (Intro)
2. Dead Life
3. Freedom
4. Outcast
5. Stately Ruins
6. Arhat
7. Maximalism
8. Danger Of Death
9. Mantra

Arhat are:
Alex Sitkoff - vocals
Anton Skrebov - guitar
Anton Inov - bass
Dmytro "La De Vill" Sychov - drums

Session musicians:
Ethnic vocals: Kapshuk Kateryna
Percussion: Petro Pavlovsky

Music: Anton Skrebov
Lyrics: Oleksandr Kharechko
Art: Dmytro Yurchenko

Recording, mixing and mastering Serhii Sershen
Drums recording: AVSound (Valery Likhachov)

