Exclusive

Arhat Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Dead Life"

Kyiv, Ukraine-based groove metal band Arhat have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Dead Life". The album will be released on all leading streaming platforms, as well as on CD this Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020.

Check out now "Dead Life" in its entirety below.

Cover and tracklisting are as follows:

Tracklist:

1. Edge Of The Abyss (Intro)

2. Dead Life

3. Freedom

4. Outcast

5. Stately Ruins

6. Arhat

7. Maximalism

8. Danger Of Death

9. Mantra

Arhat are:

Alex Sitkoff - vocals

Anton Skrebov - guitar

Anton Inov - bass

Dmytro "La De Vill" Sychov - drums

Session musicians:

Ethnic vocals: Kapshuk Kateryna

Percussion: Petro Pavlovsky

Music: Anton Skrebov

Lyrics: Oleksandr Kharechko

Art: Dmytro Yurchenko

Recording, mixing and mastering Serhii Sershen

Drums recording: AVSound (Valery Likhachov)