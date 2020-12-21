Napalm Death Joins Mexico Metal Fest VI Line-up

Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)

England's extreme metal masters, Napalm Death, join the already stacked Mexico Metal Fest Line-up set to take place in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on October 29, 2021. The line-up already includes such acts as Septicflesh, Finntroll, Coroner among others.