Headline News

German death metal band Morgoth have officially called it quits.

Tell the group via Facebook:

"It's been an interesting and challenging ride since the band's initial reunion and we will forever cherish all of the incredible experiences and great memories from these years. We thank ALL OF YOU for that!

"Please keep enjoying and supporting the music that will forever remain out there for all of us. Best of wishes for a hopefully good/better new year 2021…Stay safe and stay heavy!!!

"MORGOTH (1987 – 2020)"