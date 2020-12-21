Headline News
RIP: Morgoth (1987 – 2020) Officially Calling It Quits
German death metal band Morgoth have officially called it quits.
Tell the group via Facebook:
"It's already been 2,5 years since our last updates and the announcement of an indefinite hiatus in regards to any band activities. Time surely flies! In the meantime and after much deliberation, we can now announce that we have indeed reached the end of the road for Morgoth.
"It's been an interesting and challenging ride since the band's initial reunion and we will forever cherish all of the incredible experiences and great memories from these years. We thank ALL OF YOU for that!
"Please keep enjoying and supporting the music that will forever remain out there for all of us. Best of wishes for a hopefully good/better new year 2021…Stay safe and stay heavy!!!
"MORGOTH (1987 – 2020)"
