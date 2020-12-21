Seide Premiere New Track "Les Repus d’Avant l’Apocalypse" From Upcoming New Album "Auakistla"

French black metal band Seide premiere a new song called "Les Repus d’Avant l’Apocalypse", taken from their upcoming new album "Auakistla". The outing is set for release on January 8th through Throats Productions and Ascension Records.



