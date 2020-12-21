Aethyrick Premiere New Song "Rosary of Midnights" From Upcoming New Album "Apotheosis"
Finnish atmospheric black metal band Aethyrick premiere a new song entitled "Rosary of Midnights", taken from their upcoming new album "Apotheosis", which is set for release on January 22nd by The Sinister Flame.
Check out now "Rosary of Midnights" below.
