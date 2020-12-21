Vektor Premiere New Track “Activate”
Vektor premiere a new advance track titled “Activate“which is one of two songs the band will be contributing to an impending split EP with Cryptosis, due out on February 25th, 2021.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Green Carnation (Ex-Emperor) Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Aethyrick Premiere New Song "Rosary of Midnights"
0 Comments on "Vektor Premiere New Single “Activate”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.