Green Carnation (Ex-Emperor, Ex-In The Woods…, Ex-Subterranean Masquerade) Premiere New Single "The World Without a View"
Band Photo: Emperor (?)
Kristiansand, Norway-based band Green Carnation - featuring ex-Emperor bassist Tchort, ex-In The Woods… multi-instrumentalist Stein Roger Sordal, and ex-Subterranean Masquerade vocalist Kjetil Nordhus - premiere their new standalone single titled "The World Without a View". The track is now available on all major platforms.
Tells Tchort:
"This piece of music is made for our fans who had been looking forward to see us live this year and to all those who have graced us with their love and support through the years."
Adds Nordhus:
"We have managed to be creative in a difficult period for the band, and it feels good to be able to use the lockdown to something positive."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Green Carnation (Ex-Emperor) Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.