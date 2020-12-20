Green Carnation (Ex-Emperor, Ex-In The Woods…, Ex-Subterranean Masquerade) Premiere New Single "The World Without a View"

Band Photo: Emperor (?)

Kristiansand, Norway-based band Green Carnation - featuring ex-Emperor bassist Tchort, ex-In The Woods… multi-instrumentalist Stein Roger Sordal, and ex-Subterranean Masquerade vocalist Kjetil Nordhus - premiere their new standalone single titled "The World Without a View". The track is now available on all major platforms.

Tells Tchort:

"This piece of music is made for our fans who had been looking forward to see us live this year and to all those who have graced us with their love and support through the years."

Adds Nordhus:

"We have managed to be creative in a difficult period for the band, and it feels good to be able to use the lockdown to something positive."