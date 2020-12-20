Thron Premiere New Track & Music Video "The Prophet" From Upcoming New Album "Pilgrim"
German band Thron premiere a new track and music video named "The Prophet". The song is taken from their forthcoming new album "Pilgrim" that will be released by Listenable Records in 2021 (Feb. 19th in the EU, Mar. 5th in the US).
