Make Them Die Slowly (Anaal Nathrakh) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Silent Night, Murder Night"
Anaal Nathrakh‘s Mick Kenney side project Make Them Die Slowly premiere a new song and music video called "Silent Night, Murder Night". Definitely needs to be in your family's 2020 X-mas playlist.
Check out now "Silent Night, Murder Night" below.
