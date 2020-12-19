Exsul Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Debut EP
Tuscon, Arizona’s death metal outfit Exsul premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming self-titled debut EP, which will be out in stores January 7, 2021 via Caligari Records.
Check out now "Exsul" in its entirety below.
