Macabre Premiere New Single "How Are You, Kid" From New Album "Carnival of Killers"
Macabre premiere a new single entitled "How Are You, Kid", taken from their new album "Carnival of Killers", out in stores now via Nuclear Blast.
Check out now "How Are You, Kid" below.
