Tribulation Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hour Of The Wolf”

Tribulation premiere a new track and music video titled “Hour Of The Wolf” streaming via YouTube for you below. The clip was directed by Gustav Öhman Spjuth / Fanny & Alexander Productions. The single is the second one to arrive from the band’s impending album “Where The Gloom Becomes The Sound“, out January 29th through Century Media Records.





Comment the band:

“‘The Hour Of The Wolf is upon us! Feast your eyes on this, the second single of our upcoming album…”