Gravesend Premiere New Song & Music Video "Needle Park" From Upcoming Debut Album "Methods of Human Disposal"
Gravesend premiere a new song and music video called "Needle Park". The track is taken from their upcoming debut album "Methods of Human Disposal", which will be out in stores February 19th, 2021 via 20 Buck Spin.
The effort was recorded by Nolan Voss of Thirty Legion, mixed by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Tomb Mold, Xibalba), and mastered by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Vastum, Terminal Nation).
