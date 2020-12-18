Spelljammer Premiere New Song "Lake" From Upcoming New Album "Abyssal Trip"

Swedish doom outfit Spelljammer premiere their new song "Lake", taken from their impending outing named "Abyssal Trip" out in stores on February 26. The album was mixed by Spelljammer guitarist Robert Sörling and mastered by Monolord drummer Esben Willems at Berserk Audio.





Tells bassist/vocalist Niklas Olsson:

"The lyrical themes we address, like the ultimate doom of man, and the search and longing for new and better worlds, are still there. The concept of something undiscovered out there in vast emptiness is pretty much always present."