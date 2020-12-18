Spelljammer Premiere New Song "Lake" From Upcoming New Album "Abyssal Trip"
Swedish doom outfit Spelljammer premiere their new song "Lake", taken from their impending outing named "Abyssal Trip" out in stores on February 26. The album was mixed by Spelljammer guitarist Robert Sörling and mastered by Monolord drummer Esben Willems at Berserk Audio.
Tells bassist/vocalist Niklas Olsson:
"The lyrical themes we address, like the ultimate doom of man, and the search and longing for new and better worlds, are still there. The concept of something undiscovered out there in vast emptiness is pretty much always present."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Deaf Club Premiere Killing Joke Cover
- Next Article:
Gravesend Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Spelljammer Premiere New Song 'Lake'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.