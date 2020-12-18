Deaf Club (The Locust, Dead Cross, Etc.) Premiere Cover Of Killing Joke's "The Wait"
Deaf Club, the band consisting of Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, etc.), Brian Amalfitano (ACxDC), Scott Osment (Weak Flesh), Jason Klein (Run With The Hunted), and Tommy Meehan (The Manx), premiere their take on Killing Joke's "The Wait".
