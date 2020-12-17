Column

Unearthing The Metal Underground: Denver's Astral Tomb

Band Photo: Astral Tomb (?)

One look at the promo pic of Astral Tomb will lead hordes of tried-and-true death metal fanatics crossing their arms, assuming the young band is a part of the trendy “cavernous” or “OSDM” flock. Judging a book by its cover isn’t always the best option. Then again, viewing the promo pic through a more optimistic lens might be an adequate entry point. The youthful appearance and aesthetic seems true to the spirit of a young Obituary back in the late eighties and early nineties.

Ultimately, the proof is in the pudding. The new, young act—with only a demo and comp under its belt thus far—seem to relish a lo-fi, demo quality dankness. That’s the case even now with their debut, three song EP: “Degradation of Human Consciousness,” an effort that will be released on cassette in January by Blood Harvest. Their music isn’t exactly mind-blowing. But the beauty is largely due to the fact that they are a work in progress. Not every idea works, and at times they are meandering. But there is a wild, youthful excitement in the way that they are exploring death metal. Astral Tomb is a band that is trying to find itself. And it sounds as though they are on the cusp of something great creatively. Only time will tell. There’s a very real possibility that they’ll “grow out of it” and become accountants who wear slacks. But let’s hope that, even if that happens, they’ll keep their noses to the death grindstone.