Interview

Dragony Bassist Herbert Glos Discusses New Album "Viribus Unitis," Signing With Napalm Records, World War I And Much More

When it comes to metal in Europe, a lot of attention is given to the United Kingdom, Scandinavia or Germany. But what about Germany's southern neighbour and lingual partner Austria? While it may not get a lot of credit, Austria has given the world some stellar metal bands over the years, including blasphemous black metallers Belphegor, death metal favourites Pungent Stench and more recently, symphonic metal exponents Visions Of Atlantis.

Speaking of Visions Of Atlantis, withing the ranks of these up and comers is musician Herbert Glos, who's also a major part of Austria's most talked about power metal band, Dragony. Now signed to Napalm Records, this sextet from Vienna are about to unleash their most ambitious album to date, "Viribus Unitis," a cyberpunk take on the events leading up to World War I. Taking its title from the motto of the royal Hapsburg - Lorraine house, as well as an Austrian battleship, this story of Emperor Franz Joseph I may not be the most accurate, but it's certainly the most badass.

To find out more about "Viribus Unitis," I spoke with Herbert Glos, who shed some light on the concept album, as well as their signing with Napalm Records and much more. You can check it out below.