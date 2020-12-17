Phantom High Premiere New Single & Music Video "Black Divine"

Toronto’s Phantom High premiere a new single and music video "Black Divine" streaming now via YouTube for you below. The clip was directed by Rich Misner with the track being available now on all major online platforms.





Explains vocalist Peril Erinyes:

“Taken from ancient Egyptian culture, “Sacred or Divine Feminine”, which referred to aspects and/or traits of artistry. Mine was dark, hence the addition of “black”. It’s essentially the title I’d given the “closet” I was in, the music and dreams of becoming my true self, were what kept me from ending my life, despite how poor, how alone, and how sick or abused I was, there was always my “Black Divine” to close my eyes and fall into its promise, like a symbiotic possession.”