Everture Premiere New Song "Undersky" From Upcoming New Album "Emerge"

Finnish melodic metal band Everture is set to release their debut album "Emerge" on February 26th 2021 via Inverse Records. The band premiere their third single "Undersky" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Comments guitarist Matti Hautakangas:

"Undersky is a big sturdy metal song with the kind of marching pace that just gets to people. And of course the song has super catchy melodies and a huge chorus. The mood is somewhat uplifting and exciting at a point where hopelessness meets hopefullness.

This song tells a story of a person who stumbles upon an unbelievably beautiful place. Soon discovering that it had been a secret of divine beings that are persecuting anyone who knows about it. Now our "protagonist" is forced to live their last days on the run finding people who are willing to unite against the oppression. People who also want to find better life and fair treatment to all."