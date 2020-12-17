Black Magnet Premiere New Music Video "Divination Equipment" From New Album "Hallucination Scene"

Dark industrial metal Black Magnet premiere a new music video for "Divination Equipment", taken from their new album "Hallucination Scene", out in stores now via 20 Buck Spin and Bandcamp.

Check out now "Divination Equipment" below.





Tells Black Magnet founder James Hammontree:

“The video was filmed in our practice space that was being unknowingly renovated at the time. It was a total wreck and all of our gear was covered in dust and concrete shrapnel when we came into film it, which seemed to add to the mood. The live shots were filmed by our friend Paris Gray and the rest of the content was shot by the band on itself. We chose this song as the video single because it has the most cinematic sound and contains the strongest lyrical content on the album. While the song is about ceasing to exist, it’s not exactly about dying. Becoming a part of something infinite and still unknown is even more horrifying.”