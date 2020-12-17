Dipygus Premiere New Song "Long-Pig Feast" From Upcoming New Album "Bushmeat"
Californian death metal quintet Dipygus premiere a new song entitled "Long-Pig Feast", taken from their upcoming new album "Bushmeat", which will be out in stores Janaury 25 via Memento Mori.
Check out now "Long-Pig Feast" below.
