Seven Cities Dead Premiere New Song & Music Video "Courage Under Fire" From Upcoming New EP "Cold Blooded"
Metalcore outfit Seven Cities Dead premiere a new song and music video "Courage Under Fire", taken from their upcoming new EP "Cold Blooded". The new effort will be out in stores January 8, 2021.
Explain the band:
“It’s a personal story for our singer Josh, his son, sister and brother in law appear as actors in the video. We hope to relate to people in similar situations and encourage them to find the strength to break the cycles in their own lives.”
