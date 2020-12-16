Acid Womb Premiere New Track & Music Video "The Woods" From Upcoming New Album "Grief"
Ontario-based death metal outfit Acid Womb premiere a new track and music video titled "The Woods", taken from their upcoming new album "Grief", which will be out in stores December 18, 2020 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "The Woods" below.
