Grayceon Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Mothers Weavers Vultures"

Bay Area progressive metal band Grayceon premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Mothers Weavers Vultures", which will be out in stores this Friday, December 18 on Translation Loss.

Check out now "Mothers Weavers Vultures" in its entirety below.